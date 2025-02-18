‘Raise Your Voice’: People urged to join project aimed at ending sexual harassment and violence against women and girls

A major project aims to end sexual harassment and violence against women and girls

People are being urged to ‘raise your voice’ as part of a drive to end violence against women and girls being rolled out across Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

The project, which aims to end sexual harassment as well as empower people to tackle the issue, comes amid an epidemic of violence and abuse that has resulted in the murders of 25 women in four years.

Last year the issue of femicide and violence against women and girls came to the fore after the killing of seven women in the north in 2024, sparking protests and calls for action.

The initiative will work in all 11 council areas across the north with workshops open to women and girls, men and boys exploring a range of issues to bring about change.

Organisers of the project aim to challenge the “normalisation of sexual harassment to create a cultural shift that eradicates sexual harassment and sexual violence”.

It is part of the Stormont Executive’s Strategic Framework for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, which was officially launched last month.

The initial £3.2m package includes £1.2m to eight organisations to deliver community based education and awareness initiatives across Northern Ireland.

A further £2m is being given to the 11 regional councils to help them support the first stage of the strategy, focusing on prevention.

Elaine Crory from Raise Your Voice, an awareness and prevention programme run by the Women’s Resource and Development Agency, said its goal is to “end the terrible cycle of violence”.

“The Executive’s new strategy understands that we need to focus on prevention,” she said.

“We are a community focused project and we believe that the change needs to come not only from the classrooms and formal structures but also within the community.

Helen Crickard and Sarah Stack from the Raise Your Voice project

“We want people to understand and recognise sexual harassment and sexual violence and feel empowered to tackle it.

“We will do this through a series of workshops that will help explain the range and scope of sexual harassment but also looking at issues of consent and victim blaming, online digital harassment and how to intervene if you witness violence or harassment.”