Radio Review: Three steps to transform your metabolism with the Zoe podcast

Three Simple Steps to Transform Your Metabolism, Zoe podcast

Stalked, BBC Sounds

When you reach an age where it takes you all night to do what you used to do all night, and an appointment with the scales is as hair-raising as an appointment for a root filling, then podcasts like these hit the spot.

Zoe is a well-known health programme and there was a lot here about metabolism and what might help you get yourself ticking over.

Frightening that two cheese sandwiches with the same amount of proteins, fats, carbs and calories are far from the same when you eat them – the white processed one with processed cheese and the brown one with real cheese pack a very different punch. Think about something called metabolic clogs.

This was all about how poor sleep, stress and ultra-processed foods – see them looming atop yonder hill, those horsemen of the Apocalypse – can impact your metabolic health and set the stage for weight gain and chronic disease.

There was talk about poor sleep and setting a curfew for technology before bed – easy to impose a limit on screens for small people; difficult to swallow that medicine yourself.

Sometimes I found myself urging the conversation on – just tell me the three simple steps now to transform my metabolism, godammit! - but I guess that impatience dovetails with the fast food habit, and it’s just so bad for you.

BBC true crime podcast

If your bag is spine-chilling true crime then head for BBC Sounds where award-winning investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr is co-hosting a podcast called Stalked with her “sort of” step daughter Hannah Mossman Moore.

Hannah was in her mid-20s and immersed in the exciting world of fashion when she met a high-flying insider – an older man about town - who seemed like a kind mentor.

She gets to the best parties and most exclusive fashion events, and has the best tables in restaurants, but then her life turns nasty.

It’s easy to look back on your younger self and think “I wish I hadn’t gone there”, but when you’re in the middle of it, you can’t imagine what might happen.

What happens is such a vicious cyber-harassment campaign that Hannah was left wondering who she could trust and afraid to leave her home.

Yes, it is grim but Cadwalladr and Mossman Moore set out to find out who is really behind the stalking. It’s an engrossing listen.