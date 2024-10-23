Radio-controlled explosives designed to pierce armoured vehicles were transported from graveyard to abandoned nightclub near the border, court hears

The case was heard at the High Court in Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Radio-controlled explosives designed to pierce armoured vehicles were transported from a graveyard to an abandoned nightclub near the border, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Prosecutors claimed Co Fermanagh man Emmett Maguire (43) was involved in moving the projectile as part of dissident republican terrorist activity.

Details emerged as the martial arts coach was refused bail on Wednesday on charges linked to the seizure of the device in Co Louth.

Maguire, of Station Road in Enniskillen, is one of two men accused of preparing terrorist acts and possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances and with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested following a Garda surveillance operation mounted on June 8 this year.

Officers were observing as two suspects in a pick-up vehicle arrived at the carpark of an abandoned nightclub close to Carrickarnon, the court heard.

The passenger got out and allegedly deposited something at an articulated lorry trailer before returning to the car which left the area.

Tests carried out on a suspicious object recovered from the scene confirmed it contained Semtex explosives and other component parts.

“This item was designed to pierce armoured vehicles,” Crown counsel said.

“Unfortunately this court is more than familiar with the attacks that have been carried out in Northern Ireland (using) such devices.”

Police arrested Maguire after the car linked to him was located at his home.

Mr Justice Humphreys heard the case against him involves evidence from CCTV cameras and the vehicle’s satellite navigation.

The system tracked him travelling across the border and returning home again in a 90-mile round trip, according to the prosecution.

Counsel further claimed the first part of the journey involved going to a graveyard in Co Cavan.

“The belief is that is where the device was picked up, and then made its way to the nightclub. It was clearly pre-arranged and pre-planned.” she said.

During initial interviews Maguire provided no account of his movements.

Opposing his application for bail, the prosecutor contended he must have been trusted by a dissident republican grouping to carry out the alleged activity.

Andrew Moriarty, defending, stressed Maguire has not been forensically linked to the explosives or charged with membership of any terrorist organisation.

The barrister described the accused as a father-of-five with strong ties to his community.

Denying bail, however, the judge identified a risk of re-offending based on the level of planning in an operation allegedly linked to dissident republicans.

Mr Justice Humphreys stated: “The New IRA remains significantly active and has made public announcements of its intention to continue to carry out its activities and to target certain individuals.

“In all the circumstances I am not satisfied that I could craft a set of bail conditions that would properly mitigate and protect the public against the risk and nature of re-offending in this case.”