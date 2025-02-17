Two arrests have been made in Dublin and Belfast in relation to a fatal stabbing in Dublin city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of the man, aged in his 30s, who has been named locally as Quam Babatunde.

He was found unresponsive with serious injuries by gardai after emergency services were called to South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper shortly after 3am on Saturday.

It is understood the incident started in a nightclub and spilled out onto the street.

Gardai said a man aged in his 20s was arrested following searches in Dublin on Monday.

A second man has been arrested in Belfast by the PSNI and is being detained at a police station in Northern Ireland.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have been present in the vicinity of South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday, or anyone with footage from the general area at that time.