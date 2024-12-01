Q Radio partners with grassroots group dedicated to supporting vulnerable families over Christmas

Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay with Caroline O'Neill, of Digg Deep for Kids

Radio Q has been named as the official media partner of a grassroots initiative to support families and children in need over the Christmas period.

The Belfast-headquartered radio station will partner with Digg Deep for Kids, which has raised more than £650,000 over the last five years as part of a drive to provide essentials for vulnerable families.

Those funds raised translate into £1m worth of goods provided to families as the organisation, founded by Caroline O’Neill, partners with local businesses and communities.

On Thursday, the Q Radio Breakfast Show will become the Digg Breakfast, a key event to raise funds.

Digg Deep is working with the Simon Community this year

Schools, businesses, communities, and sports clubs are encouraged to host their own breakfast events to help raise money for the cause.

In addition to fundraising, supporters can donate gifts at drop-off points across the country.

This year, Digg Deep for Kids is partnering with Cash for Kids, Women’s Aid, and the Simon Community to address issues such as heating homes, providing food, and delivering year-round support to vulnerable families.

“We are thrilled to partner with Digg Deep for Kids,” said Ibe Sesay, Q Radio Drive Presenter.

“At Q Radio, we are passionate about connecting with our community, and this partnership allows us to shine a light on the vital work being done to support children and young people.”

Q Radio Breakfast Show will be transformed into the Digg Breakfast Show on Thursday

Ms O’Neill, added that her organisation is grateful to have the support of Q Radio “in raising awareness about the need that exists right on our doorstep”.

“Our goal is to help as many families as possible this Christmas and beyond.

“By partnering with Simon Community, Cash for Kids, and Women’s Aid, we can focus on providing heating, food, and hope to those in need.”