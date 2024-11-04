Public meeting to be held in Derry following recent attacks on women

A public meeting is to be held in Derry following a recent series of attacks against women in the city.

A public meeting is scheduled to take place in Derry next week to discuss the series of recent violent attacks against women in the city.

Organisers Alliance for Choice Derry are calling on women and LGBTQ+ members in the community to come together to create solutions to campaign around in the wake of the attacks.

The event, which is to be held at St Columb’s Hall on November 14, follows two more incidents of violence against women in the city over the weekend.

“Following the recent string of attacks against women and girls in Derry, we understand people are scared, exhausted and angered,” event organisers said.

“We want you to get involved and have your voice heard. We want our community to come together to create a list of demands we can campaign around, to make things better for our sisters.”

The group added that due to the sensitive nature of the topic, men will not be admitted to this meeting.

However, as their campaign progress, they said this “will likely change”.

On Friday, a woman was assaulted in a sexually motivated attack in the Drumahoe area of the city before fighting off an armed attacker with a torch.

This was followed by a second woman being attacked whilst walking her dog in the Top of the Hill area at around 3pm on Saturday.

A woman was attacked at knifepoint whilst walking in Drumahoe Park in Derry on Friday night. Picture Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

The man involved in this incident was also armed with a knife and police are investigating to determine if the two attacks are linked.

Police have announced that they have implemented a “focused, tactical patrolling plan” which includes “a high visibility police presence in key areas” and “an increased police presences across the city in the coming days”.

The attacks have been condemned by politicians in the city.

SLDP MLA for Foyle, Mark Durkan, said: “My thoughts are with those women who have been victims of violence and the trauma that such harrowing incidents cause.

“The awful series of attacks in Derry recently has led to an outpouring of stories from women about how the fear of violence from men impacts on their daily lives.

“Many women make choices on where they go, what they wear, how they act based on this fear.

“As a society, often our focus is on educating our daughters how to stay safe and avoid danger,” he added.

“We need to be just as, if not even more, focused on educating our sons on how they should act.”