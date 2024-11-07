PSNI yet to interview Sinn Féin employee who admitted involvement in Belfast City Hall portrait damage

The empty space on the wall outside The Banqueting Hall of Belfast City Hall, where the portrait of former DUP Lord Mayor Lord Wallace Browne once hung

The PSNI has not yet interviewed a former Sinn Féin Assembly employee who admitted to being involved in the damage of the portrait of a former DUP mayor at Belfast City Hall almost three weeks ago.

The damage of the portrait of former DUP Mayor Wallace Browne took place on Saturday 19 October and was reported to the PSNI two days later.

The report of criminal damage was later upgraded to a hate crime after a complaint was received by the PSNI, however no arrests have been made or charges brought by the force to date.

A former Sinn Féin employee, who it was previously revealed is the son of a current MLA, was suspended from the party and later resigned from their job and party membership after admitting involvement in the incident.

It had been reported that the former employee had spoken to the PSNI voluntarily regarding the incident, but it’s understood no interviews have been carried out in connection with the investigation.

The Irish News understands the former employee had been registered in the Assembly as “Party Support” by Sinn Féin, as opposed to being employed by an individual MLA.

According to Assembly rules, where the relatives of Stormont MLAs are employed by another MLA, it must be declared in the register of interests.

However, no such rule exists for those employed by parties directly and who carry out work in the Assembly on behalf of the party.

The damage to the portrait occurred after an event to mark 20 years of west Belfast Irish language group Glór Na Móna. The language group said the incident was “completely contrary to the ethos and principles” of the organisation.

The event was attended by senior Sinn Féin figures, including former president Gerry Adams, Stormont junior minister Aisling Reilly and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

It’s understood DUP councillors had requested CCTV of the incident from Belfast City Council, but were told it was unavailable on the night in question.

It’s one of a recent series of scandals to have enveloped Sinn Féin in recent months, with just this week Belfast councillor JJ Magee having been suspended following a disputed allegation he sent inappropriate texts to a minor.