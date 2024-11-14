The PSNI have advised of weekend traffic disruption in Belfast due to a number of Christmas events and an international football match.

The city’s Christmas lights switch-on takes place this Saturday 16 November at Belfast City Hall, while Saturday also marks the opening of the Christmas Market.

Meanwhile a UEFA Nations League football match is due to take place between Northern Ireland and Belarus on Friday evening.

“Road users are advised of a number of road closures in Belfast city centre this weekend due to a number of Christmas events which are scheduled to take place,” a PSNI statement said.

“Bus lane closures will commence at 3am on Saturday 16th November, with traffic restrictions commencing from 5am to 10am.

“The lanes will then re-open, however between 4.30pm and 8.30pm, the following areas will be fully closed: Royal Avenue, from Rosemary Street to Castle Place, Donegall Place, High Street, from Castle Junction to Cornmarket, Castle Lane, Callender Street from the bollards to Castle Lane, and Castle Place.

“There will also be suspension of disabled parking on Castle Place, and of parking on Donegall Place.

Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, the following areas will be fully closed: Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, and Donegall Square South.

“On Sunday 17th November, Donegall Square North and Donegall Square West will be closed between two am and five am.”

In south Belfast on Friday, disruption is expected around Windsor Park area, while a planned parade will take place in the city centre thay evening.

“Road users are advised to plan for potential delays in the south Belfast area on Friday, 15th November due to the UEFA Nations League football match between Northern Ireland and Belarus,” a statement said.

“The match will take place at Windsor Park, kicking off at 7.45pm, and it is expected that around 18,000 supporters will be in attendance.

“A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

“Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance and also be aware that a planned parade is to take place in the city centre, starting at 6pm.

“Participants will travel from City Hall to Great Victoria Street via Wellington Place and Fisherwick Place. Those travelling to the match should take this into account and leave additional time for their journey, or seek an alternative route where possible.

“We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

“The areas around the stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.”