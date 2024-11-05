PSNI officers injured after car rammed in ‘deliberate collision’

Damage to the PSNI vehicle after it was rammed in Co Armagh

Two police officers have been injured after their vehicle was rammed in a “deliberate collision” incident in Co Armagh.

The crash happened on the Monaghan Road in Middletown at around 2.40pm on Monday.

Police said the officers signalled to a grey Audi A6 to stop but the vehicle instead made off in the direction of Armagh, colliding with a pillar as it did so.

The vehicle then deliberately reversed into the police vehicle twice, causing significant damage which meant that the vehicle could not be driven further.

The Audi, which had a smashed rear window, then left the area.

Police said the two officers reported having injuries that are understood not to be serious.

A police spokesperson said they believe the Audi will be easily identifiable to the public due to the damage it would have sustained as a result of the crash.

They have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.