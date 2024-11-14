PSNI name motorcyclist who died following crash in Enniskillen

42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko died after a road crash in Enniskillen last Friday night

The PSNI have named a man who was killed in a road crash in Enniskillen last Friday night.

42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the Derrylin Road at around 9.30pm.

Mt Ivanenko was the driver of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle which was involved in the two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which involved the motorcycle and a car.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.



