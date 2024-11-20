A man has died from injuries suffered on a fall aboard a Translink bus in Belfast city centre. Pic: Mal McCann

Police are investigating the death of a pensioner who suffered a fall while he was standing on a Translink bus in Belfast city centre.

The 80-year-old had been on board a 2J bus service in the area of Royal Avenue when the fall occurred on Friday 8 November.

He was admitted to hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the incident, but later died in hospital on Sunday 17 November.

Detectives from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and have asked for witnesses to the incident to come forward.



