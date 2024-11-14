PSNI investigating alleged “hate crime” at Belfast school

The PSNI is investigating an alleged “hate crime” incident which occurred at a playground at a Belfast school.

A number of reports of assault were made regarding the incident at the Belfast Model School for Girls on Tuesday.

In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Paula Stuart sought to assure parents the allegations are being fully investigated and called for social media rumours regarding the incident to stop.

A statement from the PSNI said: “Police have received a number of reports of an assault which occurred at a school in North Belfast on Tuesday 12th November.”

The force said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

DUP MLA for North Belfast Brian Kingston said there was significant concern within the local community as a result of the incident.

“I have spoken this morning to the chair of the board of governors of the Girls Model School regarding the serious fight which occurred yesterday,” Mr Kingston said.

“She tells me that the school is fully aware of this incident which was witnessed by members of staff and that the school is dealing with this in line with Education Authority guidelines.

“The PSNI, the EA and the parents of the pupils concerned have all been informed and are also now involved. This incident has caused huge concern among the school community.

“We have requested a meeting with the school principal regarding this matter and will continue to monitor progress as it is dealt with by the school leadership and other relevant statutory authorities.”