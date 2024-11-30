PSNI investigating 15 new sexual abuse complaints about Paul Dunleavy

The PSNI is currently investigating 15 separate sexual abuse complaints relating to Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy.

The prolific paedophile was sentenced to further 10 years behind bars on Thursday after being convicted of 36 sexual offences.

The offences were committed on dates between 1964 and 1991 while he worked at four schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh with his victims ranging in age from 7–14.

He is currently behind bars after he was previously convicted on two separate occasions of sexual offences against children.

His latest prison term will commence at the end of his current sentence in May 2026.

He has now been convicted of 72 sexual abuse offences involving 18 victims over a 28-year period.

It has now emerged that police are currently investigating 15 other separate complaints from people who allege they were sexually abused by Dunleavy.

The investigations are being carried out by the non-recent child abuse team within the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Lyndsey Fisher giving her reaction after former Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy was sentenced this afternoon at Belfast Crown Court. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Speaking outside court Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said the former school teacher was manipulative.

“He used his trusted position as a respected and influential member of the community to carry out his offending,” she said.

“He abused young boys in school, home and other public spaces. We now know that Dunleavy’s abuse has even involved multiple children within the same family, causing untold long-lasting psychological damage.

“Predators of this type are incredibly manipulative, and invest a lot of time building trust and embedding themselves within communities to carry out their offending while hidden in plain sight.”

Ms Fisher said it is likely the 72 sexual abuse offences involving 18 victims are “just a small percentage of the children Dunleavy has abused”.

“There is no doubt that Dunleavy’s victims were let down,” she said. “I am sure that learning of the severity of his offending today will send shockwaves throughout the country.

“Since the media ban on reporting was lifted, a number of further victims have come forward, and we believe there may be many more who have not yet had the confidence to speak to us.”

Ms Fisher urged victims not to “suffer in silence”. “We will listen to you and we will act,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter when the abuse happened, we will still investigate and work to bring abusers before the courts as we have done today.

“There is only one place for Dunleavy and that is behind bars.

“He will die in prison.”