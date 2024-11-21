Police are currently at the scene of a fire in the Park Road area of Newtownabbey. PICTURE: PRESSEYE/JONATHAN PORTER

PSNI officers remain at the scene of an overnight arson attack on two houses in a controversial housing development.

The blaze was started in the new development on the Park Road in Mallusk, which had received over 100 objections before it had planning approved in 2019.

The fire was reported to have been started shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

“Police are currently at the scene of a fire in the Park Road area of Newtownabbey,” a PSNI statement said.

“A report was received at approximately 12.15am that two residential properties were set alight.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Police are currently treating this as arson and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 15 21/11/24.”

The NIFRS said it had sent three fire appliances to the scene and had dealt with the incident by 2.34am.

The development, which was put forward by Park Road Developments, received planning permission five years ago with work starting earlier this year on the properties.

The residential development was revised down in size from an initial 232 homes, and includes plans for 53 detached houses, 110 semi-detached homes and 18 apartments.

Key issues raised against construction at the time included a possible flood risk and an increase in traffic resulting in subsequent congestion and pollution.

A lack of parking provision on site was also noted in opposition, as well as the potential loss of a natural habitat for many species of bird and wildfowl.