PSNI investigate ‘incident’ linked to Armagh GAA US trip

The PSNI has received a report of an "incident" during a recent trip by the Armagh All-Ireland winning squad to the US

The PSNI is investigating an “incident” alleged to have taken place during a recent trip by members of the Co Armagh’s All Ireland winning squad to the US.

Members of the triumphant panel took part in the holiday to Miami last month after the Orchard County’s historic All-Ireland win over Galway earlier this year.

However, a cloud has been cast over the celebrations after it emerged that an incident understood to have taken place on the US trip is now in the hands of the PSNI.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “A report was made to the Police Service of Northern Ireland regarding an incident which is believed to have occurred in the United States in November.

“Enquiries are currently being carried out and no further details are available at present.”

The PSNI was asked if any arrests have been made but did not respond directly.

Unsubstantiated claims about the alleged incident have been widely circulated on social media in recent weeks.

Armagh county board officials were contacted but did not respond.

The Ulster Council was also contacted but did not respond.