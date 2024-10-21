PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of 16-year-old girl last seen on October 7

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old east Belfast girl missing for two weeks.

Rosaleen Connors was last seen in the Syndeham Road area of east Belfast around 9.20pm on October 7.

She is described as being approximately 5′6″ tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

“Rosaleen has been missing for two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and wish to confirm that she is safe and well,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us at Strandtown on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.”