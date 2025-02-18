PSNI given more time to quiz man about fatal stabbing in Dublin

PSNI detectives investigating a Dublin murder have been been granted an extra 36 hours to question an alleged killer.

Quam Babatunde, 34, who was in the Irish asylum-seeking system, died after he was stabbed close to Grafton Street in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old man appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday by videolink from police custody as police applied for his lawful detention to be extended for 36 hours.

The officer from the Major Investigation Team told District Judge Rosie Watters a post mortem examination had already been conducted and that CCTV footage and telecommunication evidence had also been seized.

She told the court that if the 36 hours were granted, investigators intended to use the time to gather further evidence, to obtain witness statements and to conduct further interviews with the 23-year-old alleged killer where the evidence will be put to him.

The senior officer confirmed to the suspect’s defence solicitor that “a number of devices have been sent for examination,” adding that “it is very much a PSNI investigation, assisted by our colleagues in the Gardaí.”

Granting the police application Judge Watters said it was her view that “the fact it’s a murder that happened in the Republic actually makes it just that little bit stronger and accordingly, the 36 hours was marked as granted from 11.12 on Tuesday, 18 February.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the attack, including those who have mobile phone recordings or dashcam footage in the vicinity of Dawson Street and St. Stephen’s Green, to contact them.