PSNI attend security alert in Coalisland

PSNI officers are at the scene of a security alert in Coalisland

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Co Tyrone.

It follows a report of a suspicious object located at the Maplebrook Court area of Coalisland this afternoon.

Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Maplebrook Court area of Coalisland this afternoon, Tuesday 5thNovember. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey. pic.twitter.com/WQL8nwuH14 — Police Mid Ulster (@PSNIMidUlster) November 5, 2024

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

More to follow.