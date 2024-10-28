Suspicious object found in a car in Co Down declared nothing untoward

Police at at the scene in Downpatrick

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Co Down on Monday morning has been declared nothing untoward.

Police attended the scene at the Gaol Lane area of Downpatrick during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said that the object, which is believed to be a large electric battery pack, will be removed and disposed of in due course.

“A suspicious object found in a car in the Gaol Lane area of Downpatrick this morning has been examined and declared nothing untoward,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The object which is believed to be a large electric battery pack will be removed and disposed of in due course.”

Gaol Lane remains closed at this time.