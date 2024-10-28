PSNI appeal for information after man has part of ear bitten off in Co Antrim assault

Detectives in Co Antrim are appealing for information after a man had part of his ear bitten off.

It happened during an incident at licenced premises on Ballymoney Street, Ballymena at around 2.10am on October 28.

Police said as a man was leaving the premises he was “approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off”.

The assailant then made off from the scene on foot.

The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them.”