PSNI appeal for information after man has part of ear bitten off in Co Antrim assault

An investigation is underway into the incident in Ballymena

By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

Detectives in Co Antrim are appealing for information after a man had part of his ear bitten off.

It happened during an incident at licenced premises on Ballymoney Street, Ballymena at around 2.10am on October 28.

Police said as a man was leaving the premises he was “approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off”.

The assailant then made off from the scene on foot.

The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them.”