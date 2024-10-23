Protestors against the war in Gaza block Belfast city centre road at rush hour in previously unplanned action

Activists protesting the war in Gaza blocked a main road outside Belfast City Hall early on Wednesday evening in what was a previously unplanned action.

Approximately 40 protestors gathered at 6pm at City Hall to protest against the destruction of the northern part of the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces.

It was one of a series of evening demonstrations in Belfast but after gathering it was decided to block the road. The road was blocked for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

“We are so angry. It was decided it was not good enough running as normal so we decided to do something,” said Sue Pentell, of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

“I just think we needed to do something because we are so angry. We need sanctions and sanctions now.

She described the blocking of the road as a mild and peaceful protest. The police made no attempt to forcibly remove the protestors from the road before they dispersed.

But one protestor warned of further blocking of roads in an attempt to try and reignite people’s awareness of the continuing tragedy in Gaza. Any disruption to traffic is of no comparison to what is happening in the region, she said.

The protestors had dispersed by 7pm.

The PSNI said the protestors blocked the road for around 20 minutes before they were asked to disperse and did so.