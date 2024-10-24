Protest to be held in Belfast after worst year on record for racist violence

Racist graffiti on a business on the Donegall Road in south Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Protesters will gather in Belfast this Saturday after what has been the worst year for racist violence in Northern Ireland on record.

Before a surge in racist attacks over the summer, PSNI figures by the end of June had already shown that race hate incidents in Northern Ireland had reached an all-time high.

This included a record 1,411 racist incidents and 891 racist crimes, according to data released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

This also accounted for nearly 1% of all recorded crime recorded during this period.

Speaking ahead of the march, Amnesty’s Northern Ireland Director Patrick Corrigan said: “Racist violence may have dropped from the headlines, but not a week goes by in this city without another family having their home attacked by racist thugs.

“Saturday’s march will be a show of support for victims and for all who live in fear that they could be next.”

A United Against Racism rally in Belfast last month. A further protest will be held this Saturday from 11.30am at Writers' Square. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

He added: “The disgraceful events of August, when a racist mob was able to run amok in Belfast, attacking homes and businesses at will, must never be repeated.

“But neither must we accept the insidious, ongoing attacks which continue to happen under the cover of darkness week in, week out.”

The ‘Belfast for All – stand together against racism’ event has been organised by United Against Racism, with support from Amnesty International, Belfast Islamic Centre and the NIPSA trade union.

Those taking part are asked to meet at Writers’ Square in Belfast at 11.30am before marching to Belfast City Hall.

It follows new research showing a growing anti-immigration sentiment across Northern Ireland.

According to the 2024 Northern Ireland General Election Survey, those who do not believe immigration has been positive for the regional economy and society outnumber those who do.

Just over a fifth of those surveyed (21.1%) said immigration had a positive impact, compared to 56.6% who disagree.

Five years ago, a corresponding survey found a lower figure of 44.6% disagreed that immigration had a positive impact.

Queen’s University academic Paul Nolan said that despite the increased visibility of racist incidents, he believed most people in Northern Ireland were still welcoming to immigrants - demonstrated by the many demonstrations in solidarity with ethnic minorities held after August’s riots.