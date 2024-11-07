Probation order for man who exposed himself at Altnagelvin Hospital A&E

A man who exposed himself while in A&E at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derrry has been given a probation order after being found guilty of two counts of exposure and two counts of indecent behaviour.

Jordan Gilloway (25) of Ballycolman estate in Strabane had denied the exposure charges that occurred on November 12 2022 but admitted the indecent behaviour.

An earlier court hearing heard from a witness who had been working as a nurse in A&E on the night in question gave evidence by Sightlink from Australia.

She told the court that while working on that date at about 2am her attention was drawn to Gilloway who had exposed himself.

The nurse said that there were other patients in the area at the time and that she asked the defendant to cover up.

She said initially he pulled his top down over his genitals but then exposed himself again.

Another staff nurse then gave evidence and described the same scene and added that there were two females in the vicinity.

Under cross-examination the nurse said she had a clear view as she was standing at the nurses station at the time.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the defendant had not disputed the facts in the case but had contested the intent behind his actions.

She said he accepted ‘full culpability’ and was sorry for the distress he had caused.

The barrister said that Gilloway felt “remorse and a degree of shame” for his actions.

She said at the time the defendant had been using illegal substances and was in the hospital on the night in question due to an overdose.

The lawyer said Gilloway had been free of substances for the last seven months and had sought help.

He was sentenced to 11 months probation.