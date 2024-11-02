Pro-Palestine protesters in Belfast call for Barclays boycott

Supporters of the Palestinian people hold a protest at Barclays Bank in Belfast City centre on Saturday. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Pro-Palestine protesters returned to Barclays’ Belfast branch reiterating their calls for the public to boycott the bank.

Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC accused the company of “bankrolling the genocide of Palestinians” in Gaza.

Campaigners gathered at the doors of the Castle Place site with flags and banners on Saturday morning.

Members urged the public to sign their petition at the staged the demonstration in the city centre.

A spokesperson said: “Barclays are not welcome in Belfast while they are complicit in genocide.

“What’s the value of a Palestinian Child’s life? Barclays must have a value in their mind why else would they have billions in loans for Israeli arms companies committing genocide against Palestinian children in Gaza.

“Today our Belfast IPSC protest outside Barclays Bank forced its closure and many people signed the petition.”