Preparatory work underway for new Portadown to Derry train line

Preparatory work has begun on a new train line between Portadown and Derry as proposed by the All-Island Rail Review published earlier this year.

A review of railway provision across the island published in July proposed several new routes, including direct links to three airports.

The report estimates the capital cost of implementing all the recommendations by 2050 would be between €35 to €37 billion in 2023 prices.

The new line between Portadown and Derry would introduce rail stations in Dungannon, Omagh and Strabane to the network.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says a feasibility study into the new line is taking place in conjunction with local councils in the area.

A DfI spokesperson said: “In July Minister O’Dowd along with Minister Eamon Ryan jointly published the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which provides a roadmap to transform the rail network across the island out to 2050. Both departments are already working to progress the Report’s recommendations.

”One of the key recommendations and interventions includes a new line from Portadown to Derry via Dungannon, Omagh and Strabane, with an extension to Letterkenny, which will support direct services between Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

“This has been identified as a long-term intervention in the Review i.e., to be delivered between 2040 and 2050.

“Translink is undertaking a preliminary feasibility study into the Portadown to Derry line, which is due to be completed by March 2025. As part of the study, Translink will be engaging with relevant councils to understand the constraints in relation to planning on environmental issues.”

Steve Bradley, chair of rail campaign group Into the West, welcomed the beginning of preparatory work on the line but said it was time to fast track work on bringing back rail infrastructure to the west.

“It’s positive news, but we still have a number of concerns. We’re concerned that the timescale for reopening this route is absurdly long planned for as late as 2050. The Derry-Portadown route scored the highest of any rail reopening on the island in terms of passenger demand and feasibility.

“There is no excuse for waiting over a quarter of a century before the west of NI finally gets this basic level of infrastructure. They need to fast-track this reopening and begin work this decade”.