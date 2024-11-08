‘Predator’ Michael McMonagle was ‘combing the internet for underage victims’

Police have described former Sinn Féin press officer Michael McMonagle as a “predator who was combing the internet for underage victims” following his sentencing.

The 43-year-old Derry man was jailed for nine months on Friday, and ordered to spend nine months under statutory supervision, at Derry Crown Court following his conviction for 14 child sex offences.

Over the course of 15 months, from May 2020, he interacted with profiles online that appeared to be children between the age of 12 and 14.

In August 2021, he attempted to get what he believed to be multiple children aged 14 and under to perform sexual acts.

Detectives attended his home that month and seized a number of electronic devices before he was charged, and ultimately pleaded guilty in September of this year.

Speaking outside court, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Our Child Internet Protection Team work in online spaces so that we can catch paedophiles, hopefully before they traumatise and harm children in our communities.

”It is by no means an easy job but a rewarding one when we are able to bring offenders like McMonagle before the courts as we have done so today.

”McMonagle is a predator who was combing the internet for underage victims. Let this serve as a warning, we are everywhere. If you are attempting to communicate with a child online in a sexual way, you will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.”

DCS Fisher warned also that so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ were placing the hard work of police at risk when it comes to securing convictions.

Police have highlighted how a judge at a court in Co Tyrone in 2022 said they have never once been able to convict a person on the “type of evidence” from the online groups, and in some cases are causing innocent people to be wrongly accused and even attacked.

“The police are the only lawful accountable authority to investigate suspected criminality,” DCS Fisher said.

”Not only are the workings of these groups hindering our investigations in this space, they are not in a position to ensure safeguarding issues are addressed.

”We take great care in gathering robust evidence and yes we welcome the public to come forward and report concerns to us, but we are firm in our messaging that only we should take action against potential perpetrators.

”The safety of victims and innocent family members should be at the forefront, as well as gathering the best possible evidence to put predators before the courts.

”We would remind these groups that their methods also fall within the category of criminality – blackmail, assault, false imprisonment – naming but a few potential charges.

”Parents/guardians and wider local communities should report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning. Similarly if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”