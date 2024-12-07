Power cuts and travel disruption as Storm Darragh hits Northern Ireland

Fallen trees block traffic on the Malone Road in Belfast on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Thousands of households remain without power as Storm Darragh swept across Northern Ireland overnight bringing down trees and causing localised flooding.

NIE Networks said 46,000 households have been affected by power cuts and that this number could rise as the day progresses.

Crews clear fallen trees on the Falls Road between Broadway and Donegall Road. Pic Mal McCann

The electricity network added that repair work will begin as soon as it is safe for crews to do so.

An amber warning for wind remains in place until 9pm on Saturday. An amber alert is the second-highest level of weather warning. It follows a yellow warning on Friday.

The highest alert level, a red wind warning, was in place in some counties in the Republic of Ireland overnight but has now ended.

Almost 400,000 households are without power there.

Heavy rain and strong winds have led to travel chaos and event closures.

All Translink and Enterprise train services are suspended and bus services have been severely impacted.

Several flight cancellations have been announced and travellers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling. Ferries have also been affected.

The clean up operation on Castle Street in Belfast city centre (Rebecca Black/PA)

The strongest gusts recorded so far include 76mph at Orlock Head in Co Down and 68mph at Maglligan in Derry.

In the Republic of Ireland, gusts of 87mph were recorded in Co Galway.

Meanwhile, police have closed Castle Street in Belfast city centre after bricks fell from the side of a city centre pub.

A large police cordon remains in place with Queen Street closed to traffic.

Almost all businesses on the street remain closed this morning.

Live updates and further information can be found on our live blog.