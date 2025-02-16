Portadown: Car destroyed in suspected arson

The incident on the Island Road area was reported just after 4pm on Saturday afternoon. PICTURE: GOOGLE

A burnt out car found in Portadown over the weekend is being treated as an arson attack.

Police were alerted around 4.10pm on Saturday that a car had been set alight in the Island Road area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was left completely burnt out as a result of the incident.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us to contact 101 and quote reference number 1084 of February 15.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.