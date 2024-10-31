Policewoman beaten about head with her own handcuffs, court told

An alleged meat thief beat a policewoman about the head with her own handcuffs and pulled out a clump of her hair, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said the officer was left bleeding from facial wounds and needed stitches to her ear after being attacked during attempts to detain suspected shoplifters in Ballymena.

Details emerged as bail was granted to a heroin addict also accused of involvement in the raids on October 17.

Adrian Donegan (40) of Richmond Park in the town, is charged with two counts of theft, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Staff at Marks & Spencer initially informed police he was one of those allegedly involved in stealing £15 of meat from the shop.

It was claimed that he had been accompanied by co-accused Nicola Kennedy (31), from Dunvale in Ballymena.

Police encountered both of them during checks carried out at Donegan’s home that afternoon, the court heard.

Crown counsel said the pair made off, disposing of a bag of meat, before Donegan “charged” at one of the constables.

Kennedy was pursued, detained and placed in handcuffs by another female officer.

“However, she was able to slip one hand (free) and struck the constable several times with the handcuffs, striking at her face and pulling her hair out in a clump,” the prosecutor said.

Incapacitant spray had to be deployed in order to subdue her, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Donegan was also restrained as he allegedly fought with police.

CCTV inquiries revealed meat valued at £30 had also been stolen from an Asda store.

The two accused were identified and arrested as the suspects in that theft.

Donegan denied involvement in either shoplifting incident, telling police he had been in Asda earlier that day to buy alcohol but could not recall returning to the store.

It was confirmed that Donegan will be contesting the charges against him of being part of a joint enterprise to steal.

Donegan was granted bail based on the likelihood that any sentence ultimately imposed will have been fully served by the time the case reaches trial.