PSNI to increase patrols in retail areas over Christmas

Police are to increase patrols in retail areas over the festive period

Police are to increase patrols in retail areas over the festive period in a bid to prevent crime and provide reassurance to shoppers and business owners.

Unveiling ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’ on Tuesday, the PSNI said there will be increased police visibility throughout December in main shopping areas as well as night-life hospitality hotspots and major car parking facilities.

A senior PSNI officer also urged the public to be aware of crime prevention measures.

PSNI chief superintendent Stephen Murray said: “Christmas should not be a time of year where families and friends feel unsafe as they prepare for the festive period, so the enhanced action will contribute towards tackling criminality through greater engagement with local communities, businesses and strategic associates.

“For the month of December, our focus will be on public safety across a range of priorities including roads, shopping destinations, nightlife and public spaces, public transport and violence against women and girls, to ensure your overall safety when out and about.

“We will also be encouraging the public to adopt simple crime prevention measures regarding personal property and home safety, particularly those who plan to travel away over the festive period.

“To deliver this operation effectively, we have teamed up with key partners, including Retail NI and Translink, to deliver helpful guidance and ensure everyone has the best and experience possible.

“As demonstrated in previous years, we can be much more effective if we work together, so I would ask for people to think about what crime prevention measures they can adopt to help prevent themselves or those more vulnerable, becoming the victim of a crime.”

He added: “In the past we have seen an increase in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period and we want all victims to know that we are here for them no matter the time of day”.

“If you need police assistance, please call us on 101 or report online.”

There will be increased police visibility throughout December in main shopping areas

Ian Campbell from Translink said: “Safety is always our top priority.

“We are pleased to support Operation Season’s Greetings, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the PSNI Safe Transport Team over the festive period, giving our passengers and staff a safe environment to travel and work.”

Glyn Roberts of Retail NI added: “We want shoppers to have a safe and enjoyable Christmas, so it’s important they follow the PSNI advice.

“We will also be encouraging our members to be vigilant and to ensure they play their part in this important campaign.”