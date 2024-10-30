Police step up patrols in Derry following two sexual assaults

Police have announced they are stepping up patrols in Derry following reports of two sexual assaults on women.

Officers have appealed for information following an attack on a teenage girl in the Bank Place area of the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile a woman, aged in her 50s, was left with serious facial injuries following an assault in the Lecky Road area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

In relation to the incident on Saturday, a police spokesperson issued an appeal for information and witnesses.

“The assault occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning, 26th October, at approximately 1.30am in Bank Place in the city centre,” they said.

“The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build, wore white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with some type of marking or logo on the back.

“We have a number of appeals to make as we continue with enquiries, which include checking CCTV.”

They added: “Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her.

“To anyone who has information in relation what happened, we would urge you to contact us and tell us what you know.

“If you can assist our investigation we ask that you make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.”

A man appeared before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident on Sunday.

PSNI Area Commander of Derry City and Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said there will be an increased police presence in the city.

“I want to reassure the public that our officers will be visible in communities, with an increased presence ahead of Halloween, in particular during the night-time economy,” she said.

“Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.

“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.

“We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”