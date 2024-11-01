Police Ombudsman probe into altercation involving PSNI officers at hospital

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is investigating an incident involving two PSNI officers at a Belfast hospital last month.

PONI is appealing for witnesses to a physical altercation between the two officers and another person at the Mater Hospital on Wednesday, September 4.

The altercation took place in the A&E Department in the hospital between 9.15pm and 10pm on the night in question.

“We are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred in the Accident and Emergency Department of the Mater Hospital,” a PONI spokesperson said.

“The incident involved a physical altercation initially between two police officers and a member of the public in a waiting area of the Accident and Emergency Department between 9.15pm and 10pm on Wednesday 4 September 2024.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the physical altercation between the man and police officers in the Mater Hospital around that time.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded mobile phone footage of the incident.

“If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”