Footage was circulated of the arrest in Beechview Park last month

The Police Ombudsman is investigating the arrest of a man in west Belfast last month and has appealed for witnesses.

A man was arrested in the Beechview Park area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, October 6, after the PSNI said a Volkswagen CC had rammed two of its vehicles.

Police allege the driver then exited the vehicle and brandished a knife before being arrested.

A 34-year-old man was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Video footage of the arrest was later widely shared on social media.

PONI has appealed for witnesses to the arrest to come forward after it launched an investigation.

“The Police Ombudsman is appealing for witnesses to the arrest of a man in the Beechview Park of the Falls Road last month,” a spokesperson said.

“The man was arrested by police in the early hours of Sunday 6 October 2024, at approximately 1am.

“We know there were a number of bystanders at the time of the arrest and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded mobile phone footage of the incident.

“If you believe you can help, please call our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880”.