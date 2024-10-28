Police name 83-year-old man who died following crash in Co Tyrone

Brendan Conlon, from Cookstown, who has died following a crash outside Coagh last week.

An 83-year-old man has died following a crash earlier this month in Co Tyrone.

Police have named the victim as Brendan Conlon, from the Cookstown area.

Mr Conlon was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the Tamlaght Road area outside Coagh, at around 4.35pm on Sunday October 20.

He was the driver of a grey coloured Peugeot 208, which was involved in a collision with a red coloured Volkswagen Caddy.

Mr Conlon had been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remained in a critical condition before his death on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s, had been treated for non- life threatening injuries.

”Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward.

”Please call 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

A death notice describes Mr Conlon as the “dearly beloved son of the late Maggie and Joe Conlan (Drumenny) and brother of the late Gerald, Tommy, Kathleen, Bridget, Margaret Mary, Phil, Gregory, Jim and Francis R.I.P”.

It adds he “will be sorely missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle”.

Mr Conlon’s funeral will take place at the Church of The Immaculate Conception in Moortown, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday.

He is one of four people confirmed by police across the past week to have lost their lives on the north’s roads, and the second form the Cookstown area.

Brothers Desmond Holmes (82) and Samuel Holmes (75) from the Ballymoney area were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a lorry crashed at Frosses Road in Co Antrim last Friday.

The following day, police confirmed 68-year-old Nora O’Hagan from Cookstown had since died in hospital from injuries sustained in a crash involving a van at Woodlough Road on October 16.