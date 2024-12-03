Police M1 chase ends with man being arrested in Co Armagh field

The man was arrested on a number of road traffic offences. (PSNI)

A man has been arrested after being caught in a field following a police chase in Co Armagh.

The incident occurred late on Monday evening after officers from Portadown were made aware of a grey Audi A4 driving dangerously on the M1.

The vehicle was located travelling in the Richhill area in Co Armagh, but failed to stop for police and a short chase ensued.

“The driver of the Audi made a poor decision to not stop for police and a short pursuit ensued with specially trained roads policing officers following the vehicle until it took a wrong turn into a yard,” a police spokesperson said.

“Response officers from B section Armagh located the driver playing hide and seek in a nearby field a short time later.”

Pursuit…Pursuit…Pursuit Following reports of a grey Audi A4 driving dangerously on the M1 late yesterday evening, Roads... Posted by Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon on Monday 2 December 2024

The 38-year-old man wan was arrested for a number of road traffic offences, including driving whilst unfit, dangerous driving and driving with no license.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods which were located in the back of the car,” the spokesperson added.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a grey Audi A4 travelling dangerously on the M1 westbound at around 8.15pm on Monday, December 2 to contact them on 101.