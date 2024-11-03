Police investigating second sexually motivated attack on women in Derry in two days

Police are investigating if two sexually motivated attacks on women in Derry in two days are linked.

A woman in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park in the Waterside area on Saturday when she was approached by a man armed with a kitchen knife. The man grabbed at the woman but she called out and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off.

It comes after a woman in her 20s was attacked at knifepoint on Friday in Drumahoe Park, when a man approached her from behind. He punched her, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground, police said.

The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face several times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Police said they are investigating the possibility the two attacks are linked and released a description of Saturday’s attacker.

The Drumahoe Park area in Derry where a woman was attacked while out walking on Friday night. PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

A spokesman said: “He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5ft 11″ tall with a slim build and was wearing black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.”

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said there will be an ‘increased police presence across the city’ in the coming days. They do not believe they are linked to two attacks in the city centre last week.

“We understand that there will be a concern in the community at a second knifepoint attack on a woman in just two days, with this latest one occurring during daylight hours, however, I can assure residents that a focused, tactical patrolling plan - which includes a high visibility police presence in key areas such as our local parks - has been implemented and there will be an increased police presence across the city in coming days,” he explained.

“Whilst we are carrying out several enquiries to establish if there is any definitive link between these two attacks, I can assure residents that there is no link to attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases, a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do as a collective to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.”