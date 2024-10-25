Northern Ireland

Police investigating death of woman at Co Antrim care home

The PSNI say the woman died in the Bush Road area of Antrim on September 21

The PSNI crest
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Co Antrim last month.
By Allan Preston

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman understood to have been a resident at a Co Antrim care home.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in the Bush Road area of Antrim on Friday, September 21. Enquiries are ongoing.”

No further details about the incident have been released at this stage.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were unable to provide comment as the event took place within “a private/residential dwelling.”