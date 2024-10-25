Police investigating death of woman at Co Antrim care home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Co Antrim last month.

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman understood to have been a resident at a Co Antrim care home.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in the Bush Road area of Antrim on Friday, September 21. Enquiries are ongoing.”

No further details about the incident have been released at this stage.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were unable to provide comment as the event took place within “a private/residential dwelling.”