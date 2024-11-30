Northern Ireland

Police hunt man who held up store at knifepoint

The incident happened in Magheralin on Friday.

The PSNI have appealed for information about an armed robbery in Co Down
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Co Down at knifepoint.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident in Magheralin on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At around 5.40pm a man entered the store on New Forge Road.

“He walked around, seeming to browse for a few minutes, before approaching the till area and brandishing a knife.

“The suspect then demanded money from the two female staff members.

“He managed to take a sum of cash from the till and made off from the shop in the direction of Dromore.”

The spokesman added: “Police responded to the area immediately, however the robber was not located.

“Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured any footage in the area at the relevant time, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1264 29/11/24.”