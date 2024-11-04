Police believe Derry sex attacks may be linked

PSNI Area Commander Gillian Kearney - pictured right with the head of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher - said police would maintain a high visibility presence across Derry in the coming days PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN

Police have confirmed they are investigating the possibility that two sex attacks in Derry are linked.

Two women were assaulted in the Waterside area in the latest of four sex assaults in the city in the last week.

Following the attacks, Derry police commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said the PSNI would be maintaining a high visibility police presence in key areas in the coming days.

Ms Kearney was speaking at a press conference at the city’s Strand Road PSNI station on Monday.

In the most recent incident, on Saturday afternoon, a woman aged in her forties was attacked by a man wielding a knife. The woman was walking her dog in the Top of the Hill area around 3pm on Saturday when the attack took place.

“She called out for help and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off in the direction of the Corrody Road. He is described as a white man in his twenties, around 5′10″ tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face,” Ms Kearney said.

Just hours earlier, woman in her twenties was assaulted at Drumahoe Park, also in the Waterside. The victim was attacked from behind by a man who punched her and dragged her into a wooded area before pushing her to the ground. The victim used her torch to hit her attacker in the face and managed to break free and run for help.

The attacks have sparked widespread shock throughout the city.

Ms Kearney said that while police were investigating a possible link between the two most recent incidents, they did not believe they were linked to two attacks close to Derry city centre earlier in the week.

“We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community. However, I want to reassure residents that we will have an increased high visibility police presence in key areas, including our local parks, which will continue throughout the city over the coming days,” she said.

“I can assure residents that there is no link to the attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.”

Police were engaging with local communities and their partners in Derry to ensure women and girls felt safe and “empowered to go about their lives without fear”.

Several rallies and meetings have been organised to highlight the fear sparked by the four assaults. Derry SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said a rally would be held at the Guildhall this Friday (6.15pm).

Ms McDaid said: “Women across our city are living in fear after the events of the past week. We have seen four violent attacks on women who were just going about their lives, while walking home or out walking their dog. Nobody should be subjected to something like this and there will be a lasting impact on the victims of these horrific attacks.”

A public meeting has also been organised by Alliance for Choice in the wake of the attacks. The meeting will take place at St Columb’s Hall on November 14.