Play about Belfast student life to be staged in Brussels

A scene from Float which is to be performed in Brussels this month

A play described as an ode to Belfast student life will be performed at a major theatre in Brussels this week.

Float, produced by Crybaby Productions and written by emerging playwrights Orla Graham and Kirby Thompson, will be performed at the prestigious Flagey arts centre.

The play debuted at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2023 before being selected to be part of the Northern Ireland showcase at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024.

Directed by Kirby Thompson and Caoimhe McGee, it is the latest production to travel to the Belgian capital as part of the Brussels Platform, a joint initiative by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, with funding from the National Lottery, and the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels.

The two writers began developing the play as part of The MAC’s Hatch and Scratch programme – a bursary scheme, which gives mentoring and development opportunities to local artists.

It tells the story of four Belfast housemates navigating their path through the chaos of student life.

Ms Graham said: “We at Crybaby Productions are delighted to be bringing Float to Brussels this February.

“We are grateful to be given the opportunity to showcase our work internationally at this festival and to continue to share this important story.

“We would like to thank the Arts Council, the Executive Office NI and The Flagey Theatre for their support so far.”

Launched in 2011, the Brussels Platform has previously hosted writers, musicians, theatre practitioners and dancers, providing opportunities for Northern Ireland-based artists to showcase their work to international audiences, including MEPs and EU representatives in the European capital.

Siobhan Molloy, arts development officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with the NI Executive Office in Brussels to help bring this brilliant show from one of Northern Ireland’s newest theatre companies to the incredible Flagey cultural centre.

“The invitation to be back again in Brussels this year, showcasing exciting new work from here is testimony to Northern Ireland’s reputation for artistic excellence and capacity to deliver work for international audiences.”

Float will be performed in Studio 1 at the Flagey Theatre on February 18.