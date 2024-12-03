Plans to turn derelict Co Armagh police station into shops and offices

An old police station site in Craigavon could become home to retail units and office space. (Planning Portal / McCreanor Company Architects MCCA)

A derelict police station site in Co Armagh could be transformed into a new retail and office space, according to plans submitted to council.

An application was submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Council to develop the old Brownlow police station in Craigavon.

In 1991, the then-Brownlow RUC station was the target of a 2,000lb IRA bomb which injured six officers inside and around 60 civilians.

More recently, the station has been out of use for over ten years due to police restructuring and the site was first put up for sale in 2017 for £850,000.

Documents submitted with the application show how the new development could look (An old police station site in Craigavon could become home to retail units and office space. (Planning Portal / McCreanor Company Architects MCCA)

The plans for site, which is located near homes, other shops and a health centre, were submitted on behalf of on behalf of Sheriff Homes, which has recently built housing developments in nearby Lurgan and Portadown.

If the current plans are approved, they would see the original building’s ground floor converted into a 4,000 sq. ft. supermarket.

The first floor of the old police building would become home to a 4,500 sq. ft. office space, with a new access point created via an extension.

The developers also intend to knock down the walls which currently surround the site to make way for an extension to the existing building for two additional retail units.

Plans are in place to provide almost 100 car parking spaces on the plot to be used by customers and staff.

Plans for the plot include almost 100 car parking spaces (Planning Portal / McCreanor Company Architects MCCA)

Currently, it is not known if there are any potential tenants lined up to take any of the units.

The application is currently at consultation stage, with neighbouring communities notified on Monday, December 2, as per the planning register website.

The standard consultation period is set to run until December 20.