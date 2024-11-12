Planning approval granted for student accommodation at site once dubbed ‘ugliest building in Belfast’

The proposed view of The Grattan from Great Victoria Street / Bruce Street

Planning approval has been granted for a major student accommodation complex at a site once dubbed the ‘ugliest building in Belfast’.

The Grattan will be situated at the 11-storey former Fanum House on Great Victoria Street, which will see the development of a new 560 bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme.

There will be on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces.

Belfast City Council gave the green light to the project from developer, Maghera-based South Bank Square (SBS), on Tuesday.

PLANNING: Approval for a new student accommodation development on Great Victoria Street. With 560 rooms across four blocks, students can look forward to studios, cluster rooms, landscaped roof terraces, a gym, cinema, communal spaces, and an on-site café. #BuildingBelfast pic.twitter.com/TKRSeVNIUV — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) November 12, 2024

Earlier this year, the developer confirmed the proposal involved the demolition of two existing buildings on the site - Fanum House and Norwood House on Great Victoria Street.

Built in 1965, Fanum House was previously the Belfast-base for both RTÉ and The Irish Times.

Well-known Irish Times columnist Frank McNally, who once worked from the office tower, recently labelled it “the ugliest building in Belfast”.

Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said on Tuesday evening: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for The Grattan.

“The site is ideally located in The Linen Quarter and is close to the universities and Grand Central Station.

“This significant project will further enable the renaissance of this area which was once the ‘Golden Mile’.

“The Grattan represents a major investment in Belfast city by South Bank Square, and the development will generate hundreds of jobs during construction.”