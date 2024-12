Police have reissued an appeal for a ‘high risk’ missing man last seen on Thursday.

The PSNI said that 46-year-old Phillip Porter was last seen at 2am in Moira. He had recently made reference to the Mourne Mountains.

Inspector Henderson said: “Philip has recently made reference to traveling to the Mourne Mountains so we would like to refresh this appeal to the area of Newry, Mourne and Down.”

Anybody with information should contact the PSNI on 101