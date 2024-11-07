Pensioner dies days after Antrim serious assault

Police said all charges, including any additional charges, will be reviewed by the PPS in due course

A pensioner who was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Antrim has died.

Tony Miskimmon (74) was attacked outside a primary school in the Station Road area on Saturday.

A court had heard earlier this week that Mr Miskimmon had just a “one per cent chance of survival”.

It came as a 21-year-old man was charged and appeared before Coleraine Magistrates on Monday in connection with the attack.

In a statement on Thursday, police confirmed that the pensioner had passed away. A spokesperson said that “all charges, including any additional charges, will be reviewed by the PPS in due course”.

PSNI Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Tony at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Tony’s death and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Station Road, Antrim on Saturday 2nd November between 7pm and 8pm and may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information that would assist with our enquiries to please get in touch.

“I also urge anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage to share this with us. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1413 02/11/2024.”