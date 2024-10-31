Pedestrian injured in Derry hit-and-run

Police in Derry are appealing for information on a hit-and-run collision in the Madamsbank Road area on Wednesday.

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was struck by a red Astra car shortly before 10.15pm on Wednesday at Madamsbank Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The Astra was later found abandoned in the Ringfort Road area of the city.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with information or who witnessed what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1663 30/10/24,” the spokesperson added.