‘Peaky Blinder’ style hats helping raise vital funds for homeless in Belfast

Peaky Blinder-style hats are helping to raise vital funds for the homeless community thanks to a Co Down business.

‘The Belfast Newsie’ was established in 2019 with the dual purpose of bringing ‘an authentic handmade fashion staple to market’ whilst ‘helping others’.

100% of the profits go to The Welcome Organisation which works across Belfast to alleviate the distress and trauma caused by homelessness.

Speaking to the Irish News owner Rupert Pinion said they really ‘played a blinder’ with the idea.

“I have to admit when I was looking into the idea I was a bit into Peaky Blinders at the time,” he said.

“This style of cap has any number of names but seeing it referred to casually as a ‘Newsie’ gave the product an identity of its own - The Belfast Newsie.

“The whole idea started after I met a man who’d spent nine months sleeping rough in Belfast. He provided us with invaluable information about the lifestyle the numbers and the people on our streets and it inspired me to do a bit more.

“We met with the team at the Welcome Organisation and over time we saw first-hand how many people relied on their drop-in centre and the range of valuable and essential services they provide to the homeless and those in need.

“This venture allows us to drip-feed those funds and donations into the charity as opposed to providing them with a one-time donation.”

Joe Kennedy picks up a Belfast Newsie during a visit to Bogarts in the city

Since launching online the hat has been a hit with consumers worldwide.

Former Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy is the latest public figure to be spotted with the accessory during a visit to Bogarts in Belfast.

Kieran Hughes from The Welcome Organisation said the team at Belfast Newsie have been an ‘incredible support’ for many years.

“The money raised from the sales of these beautiful handmade hats goes directly towards our services for people affected by homelessness,” explained.

“One example is how the sales from the Belfast Newsie have allowed us to purchase sleeping bags for people sleeping rough on the streets. A simple but potentially life-saving piece of equipment that our Street Outreach team will distribute directly to people on the streets.

“It has also helped us purchase presents for the gift parcels we put together every Christmas for people affected by homelessness.

“We couldn’t deliver the level of support we do without the generosity of people like Rupert and the team.”