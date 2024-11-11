Paul Givan ‘ignored advice from official’ by meeting loyalist group

Education Minister Paul Givan went against the advice of a department official when he met a group linked to loyalist paramilitaries, MLAs have heard.

He told the Assembly that the meeting with the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) was not the only occasion when he met a group or individual after being advised not to.

Mr Givan and his DUP ministerial counterpart Gordon Lyons were criticised by other political parties after they held separate meetings with the LCC in September.

The LCC is an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defence Association and the Red Hand Commando.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter asked the minister if it was normal for him to ignore the advice of officials (Liam McBurney/PA)

After the meeting, the LCC said it had advised Mr Givan that a proposal to build an Irish language school in east Belfast should be stopped.

Mr Givan said the meeting was to discuss educational underachievement in loyalist areas.

A freedom of information request, first reported by UTV, showed that a Department of Education official had given advice to Mr Givan that he should decline the meeting with the LCC.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter raised the issue during ministerial question time at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

She said: “Would it be typical for a minister to ignore advice from his department and, if so, is this something he does often?”

Mr Givan responded: “There have been occasions where I have been recommended not to meet with a particular individual or group and I have met.

“So this isn’t the one occasion where that has occurred.”

Ms Hunter said: “I think it is crystal clear that young people reject paramilitary activities in their communities and young people listening today will be disappointed you met with this group.

“Can you provide this chamber with any concrete outcomes from this meeting that will contribute to the betterment of our education here in Northern Ireland?”

Mr Givan said: “Back in the day when I was a young person… I actively campaigned against releasing prisoners, I wanted them kept in prison.

“The member’s party campaigned to release mass murderers from our jails but now lectures me about who I should and shouldn’t meet.

“I will meet with those who want to move our society forward.

“Those who don’t, I very much appeal to the PSNI and our security forces, get the evidence, put them behind bars and I will campaign to keep them behind bars, unlike the member and her party who embraced paramilitaries and let them out of jail.”