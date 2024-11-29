Paul Dunleavy: Christian Brothers to be sued by 16 victims of prolific sex offender

Sixteen victims of paedophile Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy are set to sue the the order after he was sentenced to a further ten years for a series of sexual offences against children.

The 89-year-old was found guilty of 36 sexual offices at Belfast Crown Court in September and on Thursday he was handed down a jail term that could see him spend the remainder of his life in jail.

The offences were committed on dates between 1964 and 1991 while the former Christian Brother worked as a teacher at four schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh.

The 37 charges he faced included indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child.

A jury was directed to find him not guilty on one count of indecent assault.

Dunleavey’s victims were all aged between seven and 14 at the time.

The former cleric is currently serving a sentence after he was previously convicted on two separate occasions of sexual offences against children.

His latest prison term will commence at the end of his current sentence in May 2026.

The dangerous predator has now been convicted of 72 sexual abuse offences involving 18 victims over the 28-year period ending in 1991.

He is thought to be one of the most prolific sex abusers pursued through the courts in the north.

A letter of claim has now been issued to solicitors representing the Congregation of Christian Brothers on behalf of 16 people targeted by Dunleavy.

It is understood the letter sets out that each of the victims was abused by the former Christian Brother and as a result have sustained psychiatric injury as a result of their mistreatment.

Solicitor Owen Beattie, of Owen Beattie Solicitors, said the extent of the abuse perpetrated by Paul Dunleavy is “truly horrific”.

Mr Beattie said he represents survivors from across the north including he wider Belfast, Down and Armagh areas.

“His criminal convictions are a welcomed vindication, and I can confirm that we have initiated High Court legal action against the Christian Brothers for the abuse and trauma suffered by our clients,” Mr Beattie said.

“Through this litigation, we hope to get answers as to how Dunleavy was able to remain undetected for so long, and to secure financial accountability for those affected.

“We look forward to engaging with the Christian Brothers at the earliest opportunity.”

The Christian Brothers were contacted.