Paul Dunleavy branded ‘evil and devious’ by victim of his predatory sex abuse

A victim of former Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy has described his abuser as “evil” after he was handed a ten-year jail term for sexually abusing children.

The 89-year-old was found guilty in September of 36 charges of historical sexual abuse against nine boys.

The charges included indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child.

The sexual offences took place between 1964 and 1991 while Dunleavy worked at four schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh with the victims aged between seven and 14 at the time.

Before Thursday’s hearting Dunleavy was already behind bars after he was previously convicted on two separate occasions of sexual offences against children.

His latest prison term will commence at the end of his current sentence in May 2026.

One of his victims, who was abused as a schoolboy, aged between 10 and 11, more than 50 years ago, last night welcomed the fresh sentence.

The victim, who does not want to be named, was singled out by Dunleavy when he attended Abbey Christian Brothers PS in Newry in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The victim, who is aged in his 60s, last night described the verdict as “brilliant”.

“I am more than happy, it’s the most I could have asked for,” he said.

“I was not expecting it to be that type of sentence.”

The victim, who first went to police six years ago, said he felt relief “to a certain extent” although the ordeal has taken a toll.

“It’s been a long six years,” he said.

“It has taken a lot out of me mentally, it’s affected my marriage dramatically and my family life.”

The man said he felt “a lot of shame and guilt” connected to what happened to him over the years.

“Thank God I am in a happier place at the moment,” he said.

He paid to tribute to his children and wife adding “only for her I probably wouldn’t have got through it”.

The victim had strong words about his abuser, comparing him to notorious paedophile Brendan Smyth.

“He was one evil bastard and so is Dunleavy,” he said.

“He is an evil devious bastard that put us though that trial just for his gratifications.

“He could have pleaded guilty and not have put us through that, but he didn’t and didn’t show one bit of remorse the whole way through.”

The victim, who attended court, said he watched his abuser as Judge Patrick Lynch read his judgment.

“When was sitting in the box the head started getting lower and lower when the judge was throwing it at him and I was smirking to myself internally….there are 18 victims in total, there are other victims that haven’t got their day in court and there those that have passed away as well,” he said.

The man, who thanked the judge, police and his legal team, was critical of the role of the Catholic Church.

“The (Catholic Church) have done some amount of covering up so have the Christian Brothers,” he said.

“They were shuffling him about whenever he was getting out of hand.

“That shouldn’t have been happening whatsoever.

“There’s still a lot of people who should have to stand to answer for what had happened to us.

“But that’s the Catholic Church for you, cover everything up and slide it under the mat if you know what I mean.

“I have no faith in the church any more.”

The Christian Brothers were contacted.