Parents insist daughters will not return to Belfast school over ‘safety’ concerns as ‘hate crime’ police investigation continues

Protesters at the gates of Belfast Model School for Girls in North Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Parents of pupils attending a Belfast school have insisted they will not allow their children to return until authorities deal with claims that have arisen following an alleged playground assault that police are investigating as a ‘hate crime’.

Crowds gathered at the gates of Belfast Model School for Girls in the north of the city on Thursday, to protest over the school’s response to an incident in its grounds on Tuesday.

Several parents said they have withdrawn their daughters over “safety” concerns, and were among the dozens of protesters at the gathering.

The principal has written to parents urging them not to share speculation on the incident on social media, warning it has “led to increased tensions in our community” as well as impacting the welfare of pupils.

That call has been echoed by the Education Authority, which said in a statement “there is no evidence to support inaccurate claims or fears being expressed on social media around pupil safety”.

Police have confirmed they are “continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime”.

Claims about the school have been shared by some social media accounts not linked to parents and that have previously posted far-right material, including related to the race riots that took place across Belfast during the summer.

A number of parents attending Thursday’s protest said they will keep their children at home until they feel the issue has been resolved.

Protesters with placards at Thursday's protest. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Lisa McCaughan told The Irish News: “People are saying this is all about race, when it’s not - my own girls are mixed-race. This is about our children’s safety.”

Chloe Bassett said: “I’ve taken my daughter out, and will keep her out until I know she will be safe.”

Kirsty McKinney criticised the school’s response to the incident, saying: “I don’t think the school authorities are doing enough here. I’m keeping my daughter out until there is no more cause for concern.”

Another parent, Melissa Croft, emailed the principal to advise that her daughter would not be back in class “until assurances for her safety are provided”.

“As her parent, her well-being and safety are my utmost priority, and I am unable to permit her to return under the current circumstances,” she wrote.

“My daughter deserves to feel secure in her school environment, and I respectfully request that measures are taken to guarantee her safety before she resumes her attendance.”

Belfast Model School for Girls in north Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

In her letter to parents, principal Paula Stuart wrote: “We are aware of various claims circulating on social media which has unfortunately led to increased tensions in our community, negatively impacting on student well-being and their sense of safety.

“I want to assure you that we take the safety and well-being of all our pupils very seriously. We are working closely with the Education Authority and the Police Service of Northern Ireland to address this matter appropriately.

“It is important to note that, contrary to some reports, there is no evidence to support the inaccurate claims or fears being expressed on social media around pupil safety and we would ask for your support in helping to stop the spread of such information.”

DUP North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston spoke with parents at the protest, and also urged caution over online speculation.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston speaks to parents and protestors. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

He told The Irish News: “This is very damaging for pupils’ education and the school community.

“Unfortunately, claims get circulated as if they are facts.”

He added: “I would urge people to remain calm while the investigation is happening by the relevant authorities. We want to get to the truth of this and ascertain what is behind this, what has led to this incident, and how this can be resolved.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime. Officers are liaising with key stakeholders in relation to this matter.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”